AGCOM clears Swisscom’s Vodafone Italia
November 14, 2024
Following the announcement of the acquisition of Vodafone Italia on March 15th, Swisscom notified the transaction to the Italian Authority for Communications (AGCOM) on September 17th. On November 6th, AGCOM cleared the transaction unconditionally.
Overall, completion of the Vodafone Italia transaction is on track. Swisscom secured the financing for the purchase price of €8 billion in May 2024 and has received unconditional approval from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Italy (Golden Power legislation), the Swiss Competition Commission and the EU Commission (Foreign Subsidies Regulation).
The transaction is still subject to two other regulatory approvals, including that of the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, AGCM). The latter announced on September 11th that it had opened an in-depth investigation (Phase II) to assess the acquisition under Italy’s merger control rules.
In line with the announcement dated March 15th, Swisscom expects the transaction to complete in Q1 2025.