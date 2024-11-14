FilmRise partners with Anoki LiveTVx

FilmRise, the US-based film and television studio and streaming network, has partnered with Anoki’s LiveTVx, a specialist in generative AI for Connected TVs (CTV), to offer its audiences a faster way of discovering programmes best suited for them based on their viewing habits. FilmRise is distributing ten of its most popular FAST channels and AVoD titles on Anoki LiveTVx, available on Google TV launching immediately in the US, as well as a global roll out in 2025.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented: “FilmRise takes pride in being at the forefront of innovation in the free streaming space. Our partnership with Anoki LiveTVx enables us to harness the power of generative AI to provide a seamless experience for audiences, helping them discover programming that aligns with their preferences. This collaboration will enhance personalised content discovery and allow for curating and prioritising channels based on each user’s unique viewing habits.”

The FilmRise FAST channels included in the deal are some of its most popular and include: Forensic Files; Unsolved Mysteries; Heartland, Hell’s Kitchen/ Kitchen Nightmares, FilmRise True Crime, FilmRise Western, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Free Movies and FilmRise Comedy.



The partnership will also bring contextual CTV advertising to FilmRise channels, allowing advertisers to be more targeted in their campaign approach.

“The integration of FilmRise premium FAST channels into LiveTVx marks an exciting expansion of our content portfolio,” said Marc Zand, Head of Content, Anoki. “Combining their programming with our advanced AI technology allows us to offer viewers a seamless discovery experience while providing advertisers with enhanced contextual targeting opportunities.”

The deal was negotiated by Daniel Gagliardi, VP, Content Sales and Distribution at FilmRise and Marc Zand, Head of Content, Anoki.