HbbTV Association appoints Service List Registry

The HbbTV Association has appointed the Service List Registry to run the registry platform enabling HbbTV Application Discovery over Broadband.

The multi-year agreement follows a competitive tender process for a supplier to establish, provide, and operate the root domain service to enable online discovery of HbbTV applications. It will enable unique identifiers carried in media streams reaching TV sets to be resolved to an online address that is used to access and load an HbbTV application.

HbbTV is an open specification that provides a television application execution environment based on web standards and enables advanced TV services. It is supported by televisions in nearly a hundred million households across Europe. A key benefit of HbbTV Application Discovery over Broadband is that it enables compatible televisions connected to the internet to access and launch applications, even in the absence of broadcast service information. This includes HbbTV televisions that display services from an external device through an HDMI input.

One of the uses for this approach to discovery is to support targeted advertising, extending the addressable audience to viewers of services, irrespective of how they receive them.

“HbbTV Application Discovery over Broadband further expands the reach of HbbTV applications and services”, said Vincent Grivet, Chairman of the HbbTV Association. “The Service List Registry will support the deployment of this additional method of application discovery.”

The Service List Registry provides a global platform for the discovery of audiovisual media services. Chief Executive, Dr William Cooper, commented: “Our registry enables media to be connected to applications using highly scalable internet technology, opening up new opportunities for media providers. They can simply register a code that uniquely identifies their media, linking it to an interactive application.”

Applications for new registrations from media and service providers will open at the start of 2025.