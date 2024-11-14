RTVE Play leads Spanish OTT platforms

RTVE Play, the OTT service from Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, was the most widely watched OTT platform in the country in October 2024 with 10.5 million unique viewers, representing 27 per cent of its TV consumption, according to Barlovento Comunicacion.

RTVE Play leads Movistar Plus+ and other national OTT platforms, bit still remains behind the major streaming players such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

According to RTVE, 1.1 million unique visitors made daily access to RTVE Play in October, up 5.4 per cent versus the previous month, and almost 100,000 visitors more than one year ago.

During October, the platform had over 61 million content views, with 26.5 million hours of consumption, up 23 per cent on October 2023.