Linders to lead Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay has named William Linders as its new chief executive (CEO) in the Netherlands, succeeding Roger Lodewick who is stepping down effective immediately after just 10 months in the role.

Linders, a former VodafoneZiggo executive, will assume the role on January 1st 2025, reporting to Viaplay CEO and President Jørgen Madsen Lindemann. Linders has also previously worked for Fox, Endemol and OD Media.

Lodewick cited personal reasons for his sudden departure, blaming lengthy travel and family relocation issues.