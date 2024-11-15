AST SpaceMobile orders Bezos rockets

AST SpaceMobile (AST) has contracted with Jeff Bezos-backed rocket company Blue Origin, as well as SpaceX, to get its satellites into orbit. Blue Origin will handle up to 45 satellites with options for a further 15. Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket can handle 8 satellites per launch.

SpaceX, which with its Starlink broadband system, is a major rival to AST’s plan for a global direct-to-cellular service, will also carry AST cargoes into orbit at a rate of four satellites per launch. India’s GSLV rocket will also handle one launch.

Blue Origin, in a statement, said all its launches will occur over a multi-year period from Blue Origin’s Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral.

AST still has to complete the launches of its ‘Block 1’ BlueBird satellites which will happen by mid-2025. Thereafter it will be launching ‘Block 2’ versions, which have ten-times the capacity of Block One craft.

Abel Avellan, Founder and CEO at AST, said during an earnings call with analysts that India’s GSLV rocket is first up and will launch a single Block 2 BlueBird. He added that 45-60 satellites in orbit would be enough to deliver a continuous space-based service to Europe and Japan, as well as the US.

Avellan explained that AST had won three new US government contracts. He told analysts that AST’s system would handle up to 120 MB/s and support voice, full data and video applications.

The launch plan:

· 1x – ISRO

· 4x – SpaceX

· 4x – SpaceX

· 8x – Blue Origin

· 8x – Blue Origin

· 8x – Blue Origin

· 8x – Blue Origin