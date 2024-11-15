BASE announces team restructure

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI) have announced a restructuring of its London based organisation, following recent team departures.

Sarah Mackie joins in the newly adapted role of Senior Communications and Events Manager. Her remit includes BASE Awards lead, the Annual Wrap and Industry Outlook, the DEGI Roadshow, and the Digital Growth Summit. Mackie joins BASE and DEGI from Channel 4.

Connie Stride joins as Team and Projects Executive, supporting the team across multiple activations, promotions, events and community initiatives. Stride, formerly with Hartswood Films, brings with her film production and project management experience.

BASE has also appointed Joynul Muhboob, formerly of MediaLab, as the latest addition to the team as Business and Marketing Data Analyst. Muhboob brings a robust background in financial mathematics, paired with an expertise in business analytics.

BASE has also announced the promotion of Vicki Geddes to Head of Finance and Operations.

The team has additionally shared the news of the promotion of James Gallagher to Head of Marketing Projects, International and UK. Gallagher has played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives, particularly across the Nordics, France and Japan.

This year, new members to the BASE community have included: Prime Video, Curzon, Mubi, Vobile, Futuresource, Webkyte, ReThink TV, Official Charts, OmDia, Kantar and Next-Gen Media. They joined a roster of existing members such as The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros Discovery, Universal, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate and Studio Canal, among many more.

BASE CEO, Liz Bales, commented: “It’s a brilliant time to welcome new talent to the team ahead of celebrating sector success as part of BASE’s 45th anniversary in 2025. At BASE, we are a community that thrives on shared insights, experience, and celebration, all while fostering industry-wide collaboration. Bringing new skillsets and approaches to the team strengthens our thinking, creativity and agility. A huge welcome to Sarah, and Connie, who have already been outstanding across the BASE Awards, to Joynul who adds an exciting and incremental analytical perspective to the team and congratulations to Vicki and James, who have both proved how fundamental they are to the growth and strength of BASE and DEGI.”