Big Brother hits 96m streams on ITVX; more coming

ITV has announced that Big Brother (produced by Initial, part of Banijay UK) will return for a third season in 2025 following a second season of Celebrity Big Brother set to air in spring, marking 25 years of Big Brother in the UK.

The channel’s second instalment of the original reality format is set to conclude tonight (November 15th) after another successful season which once again dominated conversations on social media.

The global television phenomenon made a triumphant return to UK television screens in 2023 on its new home – ITV and ITVX. Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, has now been streamed an enormous 96 million times on ITVX.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions, commented: “Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers. Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX. We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments.”

Katy Manley, Managing Director of Initial, added: “We are so excited to be coming back with more Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother. Both series have really resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to make more. As always, viewers can look forward to Big Brother keeping Housemates – celebrities and civilians alike – on their toes.”