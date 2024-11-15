Ofcom: EE, Virgin Media lead pay-TV complaints

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints it has received about the UK’s major providers of broadband. mobile and pay-TV services. These figures cover the quarter from April to June 2024.

During that quarter, complaints remained at a similar level to the previous quarter. Complaints about broadband, landline and mobile services fell slightly while complaints about pay-TV services stayed the same.

Key findings:



NOW Broadband generated the most complaints about broadband services, although complaints about it did fall from the previous quarter. Complaints were mostly driven by how it had handled customers’ complaints.

Sky was the least complained-about broadband provider.



EE and Virgin Media were the most complained-about pay-TV providers, while Sky and TalkTalk were the pay-TV providers who generated the fewest complaints.

O2 was the most complained-about mobile provider. Customer complaints were primarily driven by how O2 had handled their complaints.

EE , Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Policy Director, commented: “While complaints numbers remained broadly the same during this quarter, we’re pleased to see slight falls in complaints across some of the services covered by these figures. Communications services are now essential to our daily lives and customers deserve a high level of service. We call on providers to improve their performance in areas in which they are currently falling short.”









