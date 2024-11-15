Report: John Lewis Xmas ad “a return to form”

John Lewis’ new Christmas ad is firmly in their tradition of heart-warming storytelling, and the decision to put stores front-and-centre has made for their most effective and recognisable ad this decade.

That’s the verdict of the real life consumers who saw the ad on System1’s Test Your Ad platform. The 4.6-Star Rating (on a 5.9-Star scale) is the brand’s most effective ad since 2019’s Excitable Edgar. And putting the focus firmly on shopping itself has made for the highest Brand Fluency (recognisability) for over a decade.

The Gifting Hour follows a woman on a quest to find the perfect gift for her sister, as a magical John Lewis journey lets her relive her memories of growing up, and reminds her of all the different phases of her and her sister’s life. The ad ends with the two reuniting outside a John Lewis store, ready to exchange gifts and make new memories.

With no fairytale creatures and talking animals, it’s another step in the evolution of the John Lewis ad under Saatchi & Saatchi. And the verdict of real viewers is clear: The Gifting Hour is a return to form, offering a story full of love and humanity while putting the spotlight on the stores themselves.

“From Elton John to Excitable Edgar, thoughtful gifting has been the common thread in a decade of John Lewis ads” said Jon Evans, CMO of System1, “It’s what makes The Gifting Hour such a great Christmas ad too. The lifetime bond between the sisters means love, family and gifts are among the strongest associations viewers have with the ad. John Lewis continues to make Christmas ads like nobody else, and the people have spoken – it’s one of their best.”