Research: 68% of US homes have a smart TV

Parks Associates’ consumer research, Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems, surveyed 8,000 US internet households and finds that 68 per cent now own a smart TV and 46 per cent own a streaming media player, an increase from 2020 when 54 per cent and 42 per cent owned these devices, respectively.

“TVs are still the central viewing device for US households,” said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. “Samsung Tizen leads as the most commonly used smart TV operating system (OS) by a substantial margin. While smart TVs remain the preferred streaming video platform for the TV, streaming media players continue to be a practical, convenient, and cost-effective solution for a consistent experience, and brands can use them as springboards to promote their own content channels and smart TV models.”

Parks Associates research shows that US households now consume 35.6 hours of video per week on average across all viewing devices – TV, computer, mobile phone, and tablet – with over half of those viewing hours (20.4 hours) on a TV set. US internet households in Q1 2024 report consuming an average of 8.1 hours of video on a smartphone per week and 3.1 hours of video on a tablet, excluding social video sources.