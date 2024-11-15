Trump sues ‘bias’ media

US President-elect Donald Trump has launched lawsuits claiming damages against several media outlets. Days before the presidential election, Trump’s lawyer Edward Andrew Paltzik issued a letter to the New York Times and Penguin Random House that demanded $10 billion in damages over articles critical of Trump.

The letter, revealed by Columbia Journalism Review, accused the publications of “false and defamatory statements” about Trump, adding that the New York Times is a “a full-throated mouthpiece of the Democratic party” that wages “industrial-scale libel against political opponents”.

In addition to the New York Times, Penguin Random House and Daily Beast, Trump and his campaign lawyers have sued CBS News, alleging in a lawsuit last month that its October interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes was edited and was hence “election interference”.

The writ sought $10 billion in damages and accused CBS of going “into overdrive to get Kamala elected”.

CBS has called the lawsuit “completely without merit”, denied that the interview was edited and vowed to “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit.