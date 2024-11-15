Freely wins big at HbbTV Awards 2024

The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for advanced interactive TV services through broadcast and broadband networks to connected TV sets and set-top boxes, has unveiled the winners of the HbbTV Awards 2024.

The winners were selected by an independent jury of international industry experts. A total of 33 submissions from 10 countries were received during the call for entries. The prizes were awarded to the winners at a ceremony on November 14th as part of the 12th HbbTV Symposium and Awards in London, jointly hosted by the HbbTV Association and UK-based platform operator Everyone TV (backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5).

The winners of the HbbTV Awards 2024: