Freely wins big at HbbTV Awards 2024
November 15, 2024
Colin Mann @ HbbTV Symposium
The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for advanced interactive TV services through broadcast and broadband networks to connected TV sets and set-top boxes, has unveiled the winners of the HbbTV Awards 2024.
The winners were selected by an independent jury of international industry experts. A total of 33 submissions from 10 countries were received during the call for entries. The prizes were awarded to the winners at a ceremony on November 14th as part of the 12th HbbTV Symposium and Awards in London, jointly hosted by the HbbTV Association and UK-based platform operator Everyone TV (backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5).
The winners of the HbbTV Awards 2024:
- Best Technology Innovation in an HbbTV Application
Everyone TV: Freely (UK)
The jury said: “A game changer for UK broadcasters and viewers with HbbTV at the core.”
- Best Use of HbbTV for Content Discovery
Everyone TV and YouView: Freely (UK)
The jury said: “A welcome cooperative approach to fight the recent fragmentation of services and lack of searchability between them.”
- Best Marketing or Promotion of an HbbTV-Based Service
Everyone TV: Freely (UK)
The jury said: “A great campaign for building awareness around Freely’s launch with impressive reach metrics. A key point is the joint marketing efforts with TV retailers and manufacturers.”
- Judges’ Award: HbbTV Newcomer of the Year
Everyone TV: Freely (UK)
The jury said: “With Freely, Everyone TV have both demonstrated the power and effectiveness of the HbbTV OpApp, and how collaboration between broadcasters can bring compelling ‘all streaming’ services to consumers.”
- Best Use of HbbTV for Advertising-Based Solutions
Mediaset España: Contextual Advertising for Linear Live TV (Spain)
The jury said: “A groundbreaking approach to contextual advertising that leverages AI to deliver highly targeted and engaging ads, significantly improving viewer experience and advertiser return on investment.”
- Best Tool or Product for HbbTV Service Development or Delivery
ATVI: ATVI Certification for HbbTV-TA receivers (entire Europe and any other HbbTV markets)
The jury said: “A valuable initiative that addresses a critical industry need by providing a standardised approach to HbbTV compliance, facilitating faster market adoption and ensuring a consistent user experience.”