Actualidad 360 news channel launches in Spain

Love TV Channels, a Spanish start-up specialised in the production of thematic channels, has launched Actualidad 360. The channel will offer 24-hour news and be available free of charge on multiple streaming TV platforms.

Actualidad 360 is the first television channel in Spain designed to offer news in collaboration with different agencies and news publishers both nationally and internationally, which allows it to provide a plural view of current affairs.

In this first phase, Actualidad 360 is launching in collaboration with the two principal news agencies in Spain: Europa Press and EFE, an agency with an international network located in 180 cities in 110 countries worldwide. Other media outlets will be incorporated soon.

“Actualidad 360 is based on a model that represents a unique opportunity for news publishers of print, digital or radio to leap to television, expanding the audience for their content and opening new ways of monetisation”, said Teresa Lopez, Co-Founder and CEO of Love TV Channels.

Actualidad 360 will be distributed free of charge through Smart TVs, OTTs and other streaming TV platforms as part of its offering of FAST channels. Actualidad 360 is available now via Titan OS on Philips TVs, and on some Sony Android TV models, on which Titan OS offers a selection of streaming channels. It will continue to roll out on additional Smart TVs, OTTs and other streaming TV platforms in Spain.