Apple building a smart TV?

November 18, 2024

Tech giant Apple may be working on a smart TV set according to Bloomberg. The renewed interest in an Apple-branded television comes after years of speculation they would enter the market.

Bloomberg suggests that an  Apple TV is a couple of years away, with the company prioritising the release of its smart displays first. A lower-end smart display, potentially dubbed ‘HomePad’ is expected early next year, followed by a higher-end model with a larger display and a robotic arm.

Apple’s smart TV plans likely hinge on the success of these initial smart display offerings.

Apple has long flirted with the television market. The Apple TV set-top box has been a successful product, but the company has yet to release a full-fledged television set.

