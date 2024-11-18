Canal+ renews Eurosport distribution

Canal+ has announced the renewal of its agreement to distribute Eurosport channels for its subscribers in France and Switzerland.

Canal+ subscribers will continue to have access to the Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels. As such, they will be able to follow major international competitions, including the Australian Open, the US Open and the entire ATP Tour season, cycling’s Grand Tours, the World ski Championship, EHF Champions League handball and all the buildup to the Olympic Winter Games back in Europe in 2026.

Additionally, Canal+ subscribers in mainland France will soon be able to access all the content of Max sports option as well.

This renewal is part of the strategic partnership established between Canal+ and its partner Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), following:

• The signing in January 2024 of an exclusive multi-year agreement with WBD, allowing Canal+ to be the only subscription service in France able to broadcast Warner Bros Pictures films just six months after their cinema release in France;

• The conclusion of a distribution agreement allowing the integration of Max, the streaming service of WBD, into Canal+ offers in France since June 11th.