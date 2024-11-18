Creative industry calls for greater investment in young people

Discover! Creative Careers, an England wide industry-led programme, is urging employers in the creative industries to step up their time investment in the workforce, as a growing skills gap threatens to hinder the sector’s ability to thrive. Recent findings from Skills England’s first report reveal an alarming shortage of skilled professionals across various creative fields, from digital content production to performing arts. As the government’s newly announced Industrial Strategy positions the creative industries as one of the seven key sectors of national focus, now is the time for employers to take decisive action to safeguard the future of this vital industry.

With the creative industries generating £126 billion in gross value added to the UK economy annually, the sector is a powerhouse of growth, innovation, and global influence. However, this contribution is at risk if the skills shortage is not addressed as a matter of urgency. Crucially, the Skills England report highlighted that there are significant regional disparities in skills availability within the sector, with fewer opportunities and greater recruitment challenges outside of London.

That’s why ScreenSkills, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Arts Council England and a steering group of almost 30 industry partners have collaborated to deliver the Discover! Creative Careers programme. This initiative provides secondary school and college students aged 11-18 across England with greater access to creative industries, showcasing the diverse career pathways available to them, especially in regions where opportunities are less visible. In the Autumn Budget, the Government announced it was expanding the programme, increasing funding to £3 million, to connect even more young people to employers in the creative industries.

The programme will connect thousands of students with employers in the creative industries during Discover! Creative Careers Week (November 18th – 22nd ). This is an opportunity for employers to directly engage and inspire young people, breaking down barriers to employment opportunities that they may have previously felt were out of reach. The week offers both in person and virtual opportunities for young people to meet employers across all sub-sectors of the creative industries.

Discover! Creative Careers, and other organisations including The National Theatre, are now urging employers to invest in the future by offering work experience and employer engagement opportunities to secondary school students, beyond Discover! Creative Careers Week. This activity is vital to creating a more sustainable pipeline of emerging talent, particularly in regions with significant skills gaps, and will aid growth within the sector.

Sir Chris Bryant MP, Minister of State for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, said: “Our powerhouse creative industries are not only a huge driver of growth, innovation and soft power, but they are also a hotbed of exciting career opportunities for young people. We believe that all children, regardless of background, should be able to pursue a creative career and have the skills and training to help them do so. That is why Discover! Creative Careers Week is so important. I am thrilled that in the Autumn Budget we increased funding for the Creative Careers Programme to £3 million so that we can connect even more young people with employers in the sector and support them to turn their dreams into a reality.”.

Laura Mansfield (pictured), CEO ScreenSkills who are the lead delivery partner for Discover! Creative Careers commented: “ScreenSkills recognises that addressing regional skills gaps – a cornerstone of our Five Year Strategy – is essential to sustaining growth and resilience in the creative industries across the whole of the UK. With the recent funding awarded to Discover! Creative Careers in the Budget, the programme can continue its work across England, opening doors for young people from diverse backgrounds to explore the exciting career paths our sector offers. The commitment and collaboration of the pan-creative industries steering group has been vital to the success of Discover! Creative Careers, driving progress in delivering meaningful opportunities and real change. By dedicating time and resources to inspire and train the next generation – particularly those who may not have considered the creative industries as a viable career – employers are helping us build a more inclusive and dynamic industry that reflects the UK’s diverse talent and creative potential.”

Kate Varah, Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre, commented: “For decades, the National Theatre has been focused on turbo-charging creative skills and professional development. We are always looking for new opportunities to train our future workforce and address the growing skills shortage and already work in partnership with over 100 UK theatres and cultural organisations to advocate for greater access to the arts nationwide. Discover! Creative Careers Week is such an important moment as it not only spotlights the invaluable roles and disciplines that make theatre such a magical artform, but also provides resources to inspire our nation’s young people to learn new skills and explore careers in the theatre sector.”

Irenosen Okojie MBE, Author, Black to the Future Festival Director and Discover! Creative Careers Ambassador, added: “Broadening access to the creative industries is essential, not just for the future of the sector but for the young people who may not see a path for themselves in these spaces. Creativity is universal, yet opportunities are often concentrated in specific places. By opening doors to those from diverse backgrounds, we’re ensuring that the next generation of storytellers, artists, and innovators reflects the full richness of our society.”