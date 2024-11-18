Netflix: 60m homes watch Tyson vs Paul live

Netflix has reported that 60 million households watched the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams.

Nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event featuring a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Additionally, the bout is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.

Joe Hand Promotions, the specialist in premium live sports and entertainment programming for the out-of-home market, also distributed the event to over 6,000 bars & restaurants in the US, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company’s 50+ year history.

#PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X on November 15th with #Serrano at No. 2 in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated social conversation, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

The main event streamed live at around 4am on November 16th in the UK, and saw Paul defeat Tyson via a points decision after the eight round bout.

The event achieved the following records:

Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history. Paul vs Tyson gate has surpassed $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, topping Canelo Álvarez’s record of $9 million. Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions made AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the epicenter of boxing history last night as an astounding 72.3k total attendees gathered to witness the historic Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 fight card.



Some Netflix viewers reported experiencing buffering issues on the service – particularly in the US – whilst many said they simply couldn’t get onto it, with thousands venting their frustrations on social media platforms. Netflix declined to comment on the technical glitches.

Netflix has advised that additional viewership information, including total viewers (ie non-live), will be released shortly.

