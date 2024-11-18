Sky, Prime Video extend carriage deal

Sky and Amazon have announced an extension of their long-term collaboration that will see Prime Video continue to be available on Sky devices.

The extension means that Sky customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland with a Prime Video subscription will be able to watch content from Sky and Prime Video, all in one place.

The new deal builds on the existing partnership to ensure that Sky customers can continue to enjoy access to Prime Video’s Premier League football and the UEFA Champions League as well as hit shows including Clarkson’s Farm, LOL: Last One Laughing, The Boys, and more.

Prime Video content will continue to sit alongside Sky Originals such as Rob & Romesh Vs and League of their Own, as well as Sky’s live sport and news content and popular programming from partners like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Nick Herm, Chief Business Officer, Sky, commented: “At Sky, we want to provide people with the aggregation platform of choice that brings them with all their favourite apps and channels in one place. We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Prime Video so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy its award-winning content across all of our devices.

”Barry Furlong, VP, Prime Video Europe, added: “We know Prime Video customers appreciate being able to access all their favourite TV series, movies and live sport from Prime Video whilst watching Sky. It’s a great time for Prime Video and Sky customers alike to tune in for our line-up of must-watch TV and movies, plus of course UEFA Champions League football in the UK, Germany and Italy.”