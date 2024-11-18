TNT Sports extends MotoGP deal

TNT Sports will continue to be the home of MotoGP after agreeing a new multi-year deal to broadcast the championship in the UK and Ireland.

Live coverage of the MotoGP Grand Prix races and Tissot Sprints will air on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers in the UK and Ireland will also be able to follow Moto2, Moto3 and all qualifying and practice sessions live. TNT Sports and discovery+ will also broadcast the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, the FIM MotoE World Championship and competitions from the Road to MotoGP, the talent promotion initiative aimed at increasing the accessibility of motorcycle racing.



Starting from the 2025 season, Warner Bros Discovery will harness its network by offering fans free-to-air live coverage of every Sprint from every round, as well as a new weekly highlights show on its free-to-air channel Quest for the very first time. Quest will also broadcast two MotoGP races live each season, including the British GP.



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, commented: “MotoGP is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting sporting properties across the globe and we are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with MotoGP. The championship goes from strength to strength, engaging sports fans up and down the country as some of the finest superstars of motorsports go wheel-to-wheel at circuits all over the world. To be able to take MotoGP to our free-to-air channel Quest will complement our live coverage on TNT Sports, helping to broaden its popularity beyond its traditional motorsports fanbase.”

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “We’re delighted to extend our agreement with MotoGP, giving us the opportunity to continue telling the extraordinary stories that make MotoGP the incredible series it is. Our TNT Sports’ on-air presentation team remain unrivalled led by Suzi Perry, one of the finest broadcasters in British sport. Fans of MotoGP are incredibly passionate about their sport and, in partnership with MotoGP rights holder Dorna, we will elevate all categories within the Championship. This long-term agreement provides our team time to implement innovative ideas to take fans closer to the heart of the sport and their heroes. Our longer-term objective is to support local riders from the UK to achieve their goals to reach the premier class. Ultimately, in partnership with MotoGP, our ambition is to unlock the power of one of the most thrilling sports in the world.”



Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights at MotoGP rights holder Dorna, added: “We’re very happy to announce that fans in the UK and Ireland can continue enjoying MotoGP on TNT Sports. Since TNT first became home of MotoGP, they have provided top quality coverage of the sport for audiences in a key market. We’re excited that the next years of our agreement will also expand into free-to-air Sprints – an incredible addition to the Championship, and one we know new fans will love even more. We look forward to working together to grow the sport even further across the UK and Ireland.”



The 2025 MotoGP season starts with the ThaiGP on the weekend of February 28th – March 2nd 2025 at the Chang International Circuit. In total, there will be 22 Grand Prix in 18 countries in 2025 with the season climaxing in Valencia, Spain in November.