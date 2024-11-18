Trump appoints Carr to FCC

US President-elect Donald Trump has named big tech critic Brendan Carr to lead the FCC when he takes office in January 2025. Carr has attacked what he sees as the censorship of conservative viewpoints by social media firms.

Carr wrote a chapter of Project 2025 – the wish list for a second Trump presidency by the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation. Trump has distanced himself from the document. Trump has called him a “warrior for free speech”.

Writing on X, Carr said he was “humbled and honoured” to take the role, and would set about his plan to “dismantle the censorship cartel”.

Carr already served as the senior Republican at the FCC, an independent agency overseen by Congress that regulates TV, radio and broadband internet access. A lawyer by training, in recent years he has embraced Trump’s priorities and emerged as a supporter of regulation of big tech.

His chapter in Project 2025 makes a range of policy proposals – including “reining in” firms including Google and Facebook with transparency rules, improving rural broadband, and toughening up the stance to TikTok, which has a Chinese parent company in ByteDance.