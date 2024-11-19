Ancora urges Harmonic to explore sale

Ancora Holdings Group, a significant shareholder of Harmonic, has released a presentation detailing what it believes is an opportunity for significant near-term value creation: The Unrealized Value Creation Opportunity at Harmonic.

Ancora said it plans to engage in a “constructive and open dialogue” with Harmonic to gauge the Board of Directors’ willingness to evaluate the Company’s standalone prospects versus a potentially value-maximising sale to one of the several logical acquirers in the space. Ancora suggested Ciena as a one such suitor, pointing out that the two already share a board member in Patrick Gallagher.

As of September 30th, Ancora held a 2.3 per cent stake in Harmonic.

“To ensure Harmonic’s leadership understands all shareholders’ views following a period of disappointing results, we hope our fellow investors provide feedback as soon as possible and well ahead of the Company filing its proxy statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We consider Harmonic to be a great underlying business, but believe the Company does not have infinite time to achieve its full potential,” said Ancora.