AudienceXpress partners with Tubi UK

AudienceXpress, a Comcast company and video media sales house, has announced its exclusive partnership with Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, following its summer launch in the UK market.

As part of this strategic partnership, AudienceXpress will utilise its expertise in the CTV space, its understanding of the UK and European markets, and its technology offering to connect advertisers and media agencies with Tubi’s audiences, while ensuring the quality of the ad experience. AudienceXpress’ granular audience targeting and seamless, centralised campaign management will be key for Tubi to capture ad spend and compete in a complex and fragmented streaming market.

Tubi offers a free, personalised streaming experience that offers a library of movies, TV series, and exclusive Tubi Originals. The service uses machine learning for content discovery and is committed to an ad-supported model featuring frictionless onboarding and a low ad load. Tubi is available in the UK as a free application on every major connected TV platform, iOS and Android smartphones, and on the web.

Stefanie Briec, Director, Demand Sales, UK & EMEA, AudienceXpress, commented: “The collaboration with Tubi represents a highly valuable addition to our premium publisher marketplace. It will enhance AudienceXpress’ audience targeting capabilities, which in turn, will boost advertising investments on the Tubi platform. Utilising our vast knowledge of the CTV space, our extensive industry relationships, and our innovative technology, we will enable advertisers to buy effortlessly across Tubi’s varied range of popular franchises, series, and films in the UK. Our expertise and understanding of UK and international markets makes AudienceXpress the perfect partner to support Tubi with its continued growth.”

“Since we launched in the UK , viewers are responding in a way that’s showing us we’re on track to deliver against our goal of offering UK audiences a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious streaming experience,” added David Salmon, EVP and Managing Director of International at Tubi.

This collaboration marks the first-ever global partnership between Comcast and Fox Corporation. FreeWheel, a Comcast company and global technology platform for the TV advertising industry, is the primary monetisation engine across the ONE Fox enterprise, which includes Tubi US and now Tubi UK.