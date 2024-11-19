Forecast: Global telco, pay-TV spend up 2.4% in 2024

Global spending on telecommunications and pay-TV services will reach $1,544 billion (€1,462bn) in 2024, representing an increase of 2.4 per cent year-on-year, according to thepublished by International Data Corporation (IDC). The latest prediction is 1.0 percentage points higher than the version published in the May edition of IDC’s Tracker. If that forecast becomes reality, the above-mentioned annual growth rate would be the highest recorded in the last twelve years.

The above-average positive revisions of the forecast apply to the regions of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. This is mainly a consequence of hyperinflation in countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Argentina, in which it has become usual to see average revenue per user (ARPU) figures growing by more than 50 per cent on a yearly basis. Conversely, the outlook for the markets of Europe and Asia Pacific has been slightly downgraded, mainly due to the deteriorating economic climate in key countries such as Germany and China. The expectations for the North America have not changed much between the two tracker updates, apart from a minor positive revision in Canada’s market.

The analysis by type of telecom services confirms that the well-known trends persist despite the changes in top-line forecasts. Mobile remains the largest segment, driven by the growth in mobile data usage and M2M applications, which is offsetting declines in spending on mobile voice and messaging services. The fixed data services segment will continue growing, driven by the need for higher bandwidth. Spending on fixed voice services will be dropping over the forecast period as the rapidly declining TDM voice revenues are not being offset by the increase in IP voice. The traditional pay-TV market will decline slightly over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of VoD and OTT, but these services will remain an important part of the multi-play offerings of telecom providers across the world.

The global connectivity services market is expected to maintain a positive outlook over the next five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2 per cent. The overall economic climate is expected to improve as the key central banks in the US and Europe will continue decreasing their reference interest rates. Inflation will continue declining, which will have a positive impact on the purchasing power of the population. The negative elements of the forecasting puzzle will include saturation of the telecom services markets in major countries, as well as the unstable political situation in some regions, particularly Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Additional risks are related to the potential shifts of economic policies related to the new US government that might lead to the rebirth of protectionism.