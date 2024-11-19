Max goes live in SE Asia

Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), is now available to stream in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. Subscribers can watch iconic brands including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, as well as a selection of Hollywood movies, and real-life programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, IDand HGTV.

The launch of Max is marked by the premiere of the highly anticipated HBO Original Dune: Prophecy, as well as Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, hosted by James and Oliver Phelps. New premieres later this month include blockbuster movies, Twisters, Expend4bles and IF, Max Original film Sweethearts, and season three of HBO Original drama series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Subscribers have access to Hollywood hits such as Trap, The Nun, Meg 2: The Trench, Barbie, Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and the full movie collections of Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix, as well as DC movies including Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, The Flash and The Batman franchise. Series include Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Succession, Euphoria, True Detective and The Penguin. Max is also home to hits from Warner Bros.Television, including Friends, as well as family favourites such as Adventure Time, My Adventures with Superman, We Bare Bears and Barney’s World.

Viewers can look forward to upcoming premieres of the best of Hollywood movies from some of the biggest studios, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Fall Guy, Subservience, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, A Quiet Place: Day One and Max Original adult animated series, Creature Commandos. Celebrated favourites The Big Bang Theory, House, The Office, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and more will also be available to stream on Max in the coming months.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “Max’s first direct launch in Asia Pacific marks another major milestone in the worldwide expansion of Max, now the fastest growing global streaming service. We look forward to delighting fans across the region with our iconic brands and franchises and are still early in our growth as we look forward to rolling Max out in many more markets in 2025 and 2026.”

James Gibbons, President of Asia Pacific at WBD, added: “From Harry Potter to Friends, House of the Dragon, HBO, DC, the greatest collection of fresh Hollywood blockbuster movies and more, Max subscribers can enjoy world-class content with a new seamless streaming experience and personalisation to curate their own viewing. Offering a choice of subscription plans to suit different needs, and availability through many of the region’s leading partner platforms, it’s easy for local fans to start enjoying Max.”

Max will offer a choice of different plans, including a mobile plan in select markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines. The Mobile plan allows subscribers to stream on one mobile device at once and enjoy up to 15 downloads for offline viewing, the Standard plan allows subscribers to stream on two devices at once and download up to 30 titles for offline viewing, and the Ultimate plan allows subscribers to stream on four devices simultaneously with 4K and Dolby Atmos as available and enjoy up to 100 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply).

Max is available on a number of leading devices and platforms in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong and is also launching on Amazon Fire TV and VIDAA OS in launch markets. Max is available on smart TVs (Samsung, LG and Android TV), via streaming devices (Apple TV and Google Chromecast), as well as mobile and tablets (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android), and online at Max.com. Max is also available through selected distribution partners in each market.