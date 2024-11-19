Report: There is no ‘first’ and ‘second’ screen

IMG has launched its Digital Trends Report 2025, exploring the technologies and developments that will shape the sports media landscape for rightsholders over the next 12 months. Featuring insights and analysis from IMG’s global team of digital experts, this year’s predictions explore how D2C strategy is pivoting from non-premium content to gamification, the notion that there is no ‘first’ and ‘second screen’, and the true age of wearables – among others.

The report, now in its seventh year, has also ranked the 12 most important third-party media platforms for the global sports industry for the second time. The platforms are ranked based on a detailed analysis of their audience profile and growth, commercial potential, and the functionality they offer rightsholders and users, and more.

This year’s edition has crowned YouTube as the priority platform for the sports industry due to its ability to reach, engage and monetise audiences, followed by Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. The rankings place Reddit as the year’s biggest riser, climbing four places to sixth, as fans are increasingly drawn towards community-focused platforms. The 2025 Platform Power Rankings are as follows:

YouTube Instagram TikTok Facebook WhatsApp Reddit X Discord Snap Threads LinkedIn Twitch

IMG’s Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Digital, Lewis Wiltshire, commented: “2024 has seen a clear advancement in direct-to-consumer strategy and a widespread industry shift towards community-focused platforms, among other trends. This is reflected in our platform power ranking, which has seen notable changes to the top 10, as opportunities for rightsholders and dynamics among digital channels evolve. Each year, we’re proud to present the sports industry with a clear view of the technology and trends to be aware of over the next 12 months and our seventh edition is no exception, as we look to guide our partners on their digital strategy via our deep network of specialist expertise.”

Headline predictions include: