Samsung Gaming Hub adds Xbox Game Pass titles

Samsung is introducing new ways to stream some of the biggest games of the year via Samsung Gaming Hub and a new version of the popular trivia game The Six via the Tizen platform. Owners of select Samsung Smart TVs, monitors, The Premiere 7 & 9 projectors, or The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector can instantly stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Flight Simulator 2024 and hundreds of other games with Xbox Game Pass.

Streaming gameplay through cloud gaming with Samsung Gaming Hub means no downloads, no storage and no waiting to jump in and play.

“The future of gaming lies in providing seamless, unified and accessible experiences for players everywhere,” commented Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Experiences & Platforms, Xbox. “Through the Xbox app on Samsung Gaming Hub, players can enjoy a vast library of popular games instantly, opening up gaming to an even wider audience.”

The Six, the popular interactive trivia game built directly into Samsung Smart TVs, will soon be available with Call of Duty-inspired trivia questions and visuals for a limited time. Anyone with a Samsung Smart TV will be able to use their remote to jump in and play, providing a co-branded experience that gives Call of Duty fans another way to engage with the franchise.

“Samsung is uniquely positioned to help players go beyond playing and provide a well-rounded, holistic gaming experience that appeals to passionate fans,” said Kevin Beatty, Head of Product, Visual Displays at Samsung Electronics America. “Whether you choose to stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Flight Simulator 2024 on Gaming Hub or try your luck at Call of Duty– inspired trivia in The Six, we remain committed to building and providing more ways for more people to engage with all types of gaming content.”