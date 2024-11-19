Spanglish Movies teams up with FAST Channels TV

Spanglish Movies, a leader in bringing Spanish-language films to US theateres, has announced a partnership with FAST Channels TV to launch two new streaming platforms that bring a diverse range of voices and stories to Hispanic and DEI communities.

FLOUtv is dedicated to first and second-generation Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Cuban audiences in the US and beyond, offering them a connection to home and culture. Vision by Spanglish broadens the reach with FAST Channels that celebrate Hispanic diasporas and serve underrepresented communities, including Afro-Latinos, LGBTQ+ Spanish-language content, faith-based channels, and female-led media.

Both streaming apps provide an immersive Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) experience, delivering a blend of live and on-demand Spanish and English content that captures the spirit, diversity, and rich cultural stories of Latino and DEI audiences across the US.

FLOUtv and Vision by Spanglish invite viewers to immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of Spanish and bilingual content, offering everything from electrifying Puerto Rican Lucha Libre and an unparalleled selection of Dominican films to beloved Venezuelan soap operas, Cuban-American feature films, hundreds of hours of content produced by Latinos in the US, and the latest in Latin music shows. FLOUtv delivers a dynamic array of genres and formats that resonate “a tu ritmo” (at your rhythm), while Vision by Spanglish expands the experience with an exclusive portfolio of FAST Channels and films from Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Venezuela and the Caribbean, including Cuban-American, Bahamian, and Jamaican content.

Through its partnership with FAST Channels TV, Spanglish Movies is equipped with a full-service, white-label technology platform and an expansive content library that includes 100 FAST linear channels and over 2,000 AVoD (Ad-supported Video on Demand) titles. This collaboration enhances FLOUtv’s existing catalog, providing viewers with an unmatched array of Latino-focused content.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to support Spanglish Movies in broadening access to Spanish-language content. This partnership highlights our commitment to connecting them with like-minded content partners who are eager to reach new audiences. Together, we’re bringing culturally rich, engaging programming to Spanish-speaking viewers everywhere.”

Gustavo Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies, highlighted the impact of the partnership, stating: “Working with Russell and the FAST Channels TV team has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. Their revenue-sharing model enables us to concentrate on delivering premium content. With our extensive Spanish-language library, FLOUtv and Vision by Spanglish are poised to offer a unique streaming experience.”

He added: “For content owners looking to expand their reach, Spanglish Movies supports Latino and Latin American creators in launching their own FAST linear channels. We assist in making content FAST-compliant, feature it on our two consumer platforms, and present it to all our OTT partners to maximize distribution and monetisation. We’re also collaborating with ISP/telcos and cable companies eager to add Spanish-language, ad-supported FAST channels and apps to their lineup, creating a shared revenue opportunity.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering diverse and engaging content to a broader audience. FLOUtv and Vision promise an accessible, community-focused viewing experience that Spanish-speaking viewers can enjoy across a variety of devices.

Moreover, the FLOUtv and Vision apps are well-suited for integration with ISP, telco, and cable providers looking to add high-quality Spanish-language content to their offerings in the ad-supported streaming market. FLOUtv is already in pilot testing with an ISP/telco in a Spanish-speaking Caribbean island, with plans to expand access to over 1 million Internet users.