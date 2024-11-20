2024 UCI Track Champions League on WBD platforms

The UCI Track Champions League returns on November 23rd – with every moment from every race from each of the five rounds broadcast live on Warner Bros Discovery platforms in Europe, across Eurosport and its streaming platforms Max and discovery+.

Throughout the series, which starts this weekend in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – just outside of Paris -Eurosport will air a pre and post-show that will be broadcast across Europe, including in-depth analysis of the action as well as exclusive interviews with some of the competing riders. Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe and double Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell will offer trackside coverage of the action from each round with Rob Hatch leading commentary.

Fans enjoying coverage on discovery+ and Max will be able to follow every pedal press, lap and plot twist. In use at each venue will be one cable cam, four onboard rider perspectives, 12 track cameras and one derny for the Keirin, providing viewers with unique access to angles and moments that are typically off-limits. Viewers will also have the chance to utilise the timeline marker feature to skip back to moments throughout the night.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at WBD, commented: “Track cycling emerged as one of the most-watched sports across our channels during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We are thrilled to welcome back our new Olympic and World Champions as they compete again at the highest level in the UCI Track Champions League. Following an incredible summer and our ongoing investments and innovations in the sport, we anticipate even greater fan engagement as we strive to elevate track cycling to new heights.”

The 2024 UCI Track Champions League calendar:

• Round 1: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France – November 23rd

• Round 2: Apeldoorn, Netherlands – November 29th

• Round 3 : Apeldoorn, Netherlands – November 30th

• Round 4: London, UK – December 6th

• Grand Finale: London, UK – December 7th