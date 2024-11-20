Disney+ partners with AudienceProject

Disney+ has partnered with AudienceProject, a provider of audience measurement solutions. The collaboration enables advertisers to access independent audience measurement of Disney+ advertising campaigns across all devices, including mobile, tablet and connected TV.

The measurement solution will initially be available to advertisers in the UK, Germany and the Nordics, with more markets to follow.

AudienceProject’s cross-media measurement tool means that advertisers can measure the reach, frequency and brand impact of Disney+ ad campaigns – ​either on their own, or in combination with other media channels across the open web, social media, online video, streaming, and linear TV. This allows advertisers to understand the total reach and impact of their ad campaigns, and also the incremental reach and impact generated by Disney+, empowering them to optimise their media investments for more effective advertising campaigns.

Lucy Gregory, VP, Audience Measurement & Insight, Media at The Walt Disney Company, commented: “An ad-supported plan is available across 12 countries, enabling Disney+ to offer advertisers the opportunity to align their brand with unmissable content that audiences love. Collaborating with AudienceProject means that we can offer advertisers independent cross-media measurement and enable them to make informed decisions about how they efficiently plan and optimise investment across streaming and linear TV for Disney+.”

Morten Kruse Søndergaard, Chief Technology and Product Officer at AudienceProject, added: “We are very proud to be the one of the first European-based measurement companies to offer independent audience measurement of Disney+ ad campaigns. Disney+ provides advertisers with a premium environment which reaches an audience of millions, and consequently, we have experienced a high demand for measuring ad campaigns on their platform both independently and alongside other media channels. We are excited to expand our already comprehensive measurement solution to include Disney+, helping advertisers make confident marketing decisions to reach and impact audiences more effectively.”