Dolby Labs “strong momentum” in 2024

San Francisco-based audio and visual technology company, Dolby Labs, has reported a strong financial performance for its Q4 and full year, showing solid growth in net income despite a slight decrease in total revenue compared to the previous year.

Its share price rose 10 per cent in after-hours trading and what analysts saw as a strong performance for the year.

Key highlights for Q4 include total revenue of $305 million (€288.8m), up from $291 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, Dolby posted total revenue of $1.27 billion, slightly down from $1.30 billion in fiscal 2023.

“We are pleased with the progress we made in fiscal 2024,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “As we enter fiscal 2025, we have strong momentum with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, our imaging patent portfolio has gotten stronger with the GE Licensing acquisition, and we are excited about our opportunity with Dolby.io.”

Strategic business moves included the acquisition of GE Licensing and THEO Technologies, aimed at strengthening Dolby’s imaging patents and real-time streaming solutions.

Looking ahead, Dolby Laboratories anticipates further growth in fiscal 2025 with projected revenue increases and strengthened gross margins. The company remains focused on expanding its technological capabilities and market reach, positioning itself to capture future opportunities in the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

The company’s licensing revenue, which makes up the bulk of its business, is expected to range from $305 million to $335 million in Q1 2025.