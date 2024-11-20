DreamWorks, Illumination movies on LG Smart TVs

LG Electronics is set to deliver a lineup of content from DreamWorks Animation and Illumination to the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain via a partnership with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution.

This content will be available through its FAST channel, LG 1, as well as the Kids & Family tab on LG Channels, which is dedicated to offering a selection of family-friendly content.

LG Smart TV have access to a library of titles from DreamWorks Animation, including Puss in Boots, Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar and Megamind. LG Smart TV owners can also discover a exciting curated collection of movies from Illumination, including Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (pictured) and Hop.



(Not all titles are available in all regions.)