FreeCast launches on Roku

FreeCast has launched its app on Roku in the US. The FreeCast app will bring the company’s lineup of over 500 free streaming channels, as well as the company’s paid Value Channels package, to Roku’s platform. A forthcoming update will add additional features, including the company’s VoD library of over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, and AI-powered advanced search capabilities.

Among the features of the FreeCast app at launch are FreeCast’s advanced advertising capabilities, now with support for Roku’s Ads Manager. FreeCast uses ‘experiential data’ from its view into consumers’ streaming behaviours across different apps, services, and devices, to deliver hyper-targeted ads.

FreeCast’s arrival on Roku comes amid the company’s rollout of its new omni-channel media industry solution.

William Mobley, FreeCast’s founder and CEO, commented: “Roku is unique; they were one of the first to foresee the shift to streaming, and build technology to support that, rather than just throw Android on a set-top box. In that way, they’re a lot like FreeCast. We’re not just launching another VoD app, we’re building a complete media experience for consumers and solution for the media industry, so we’ve had to be thoughtful in how we approach this platform. Now we’re ready to launch the first piece of that experience on Roku devices with a roadmap for bringing our full offering there.”