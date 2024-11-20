Multiplatform TV’s role in supporting democracy highlighted

On November 21st, TV companies worldwide will unite to celebrate World Television Day, a reminder of the powerful role multiplatform TV plays in society. Established by the United Nations, this annual occasion emphasises television as a vital medium for information, communication, and entertainment.

Each year, egta, the international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses, and ACT, the Association of Commercial Television and VOD Services in Europe, with support from the GTVG (Global TV Group), join forces to produce a 30-second video spot, which will be aired across European TV channels, shared on digital platforms and social media.

The 28th edition of World Television Day celebrates multiplatform TV’s role as one of the cornerstones of democracy. TV not only informs citizens, offering access to reliable and trusted sources of information, but also fosters media plurality by representing a wide range of viewpoints. This is particularly crucial in an era marked by increasing misinformation and fake news.

Key messages supporting this year’s theme include:

Informing the public : multiplatform TV delivers essential information that drives democratic engagement, providing citizens with the knowledge they need to participate in society.

: multiplatform TV delivers essential information that drives democratic engagement, providing citizens with the knowledge they need to participate in society. Reliable and trusted medium : Held to high editorial standards, TV remains one of the most reliable sources of information, counteracting misinformation and promoting transparency.

: Held to high editorial standards, TV remains one of the most reliable sources of information, counteracting misinformation and promoting transparency. Wide reach and easy access : TV reaches broad and diverse audiences across all platforms and devices, ensuring democratic access to information for everyone, regardless of location or socio-economic status.

: TV reaches broad and diverse audiences across all platforms and devices, ensuring democratic access to information for everyone, regardless of location or socio-economic status. Shared cultural moments: As a dynamic audio-visual medium, multiplatform TV creates resonant moments that connect generations, fostering dialogue and shared experiences across social groups.

The role of TV in supporting democracy is underpinned by advertising, which serves as a crucial funding source. Advertising not only enables media independence but also supports the creation of high-quality, editorially sound content that remains free from political influence.

This year’s World Television Day celebrations are a reminder that TV’s reach, reliability, and role in fostering cultural and societal dialogue remain unmatched, and its ability to strengthen democracy is as crucial as ever.

“As a powerful force for good, TV is vital for informing citizens, supporting democratic participation, and fostering diverse viewpoints,” declared Katty Roberfroid (pictured), Director General, egta. “Advertising, as a key source of funding, ensures the independence and sustainability of television as a medium. Through responsible storytelling, advertising can do more than increase purchase intent – it can spread awareness, influence positive societal transformations, and ultimately support a media ecosystem that remains independent, transparent, and impactful.”

“Multiplatform TV plays a crucial role in supporting democracy, especially in this super election year, where around half the world’s population will have the opportunity to participate in national elections,” added Laurent Bliaut – President, egta & Deputy General Director, Marketing, Strategy & Innovation, TF1 Publicité. “With over two billion eligible voters, 2024 represents the largest election year in history, making it essential for citizens to have access to reliable information. TV stands as an unmatched platform for delivering trustworthy content, providing a vital space where people can stay informed, evaluate differing viewpoints, and make empowered decisions. Multiplatform TV also offers unprecedented reach across diverse demographics, creating meaningful connections with audiences wherever they are and delivering strong value for both viewers and brands. At egta, we are proud to support television’s mission to connect and inform audiences everywhere”