Report: Shift in ad spend from linear TV to CTV will continue

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released its fourth annual Industry Pulse Report, revealing trends that it predicts will shape digital media in 2025 and the biggest challenges on the industry’s horizon.

Conducted in partnership with YouGov, the survey leverages 250+ US advertisers, agencies, publishers and platforms, providing key insights surrounding the adtech landscape, the growth of Connected TV and digital video (i.e. ad fraud, low rates of viewability), the demand for measuring attention on social media and digital video ads, and the industry’s perception of emerging environments like gaming and retail media.

For the second year in a row, safety concerns top the list of anticipated media challenges for advertisers, agencies, and ad tech. When analysing by company type , advertisers in particular expressed concern with delivering ads alongside risky content (39 per cent) and deepfakes (31 per cent).

Ad waste is also top of mind. Buy-side media experts will be on particularly high alert for ad fraud, and one in four media experts are concerned about delivering ads on made-for-advertising (MFA) sites. Assessment of campaign results will remain a top challenge, especially for advertisers (33 per cent), which highlights the importance of clear and actionable results data.