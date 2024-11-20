Titan OS adds FIFA+

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced a collaboration with FIFA+, to launch the FIFA+ FAST channel, bringing exclusive sports content to European audiences.

The collaboration will make FIFA+’s programming, including live streams, highlights and originals, freely available to more than 9 million viewers across Europe on Philips smart TVs powered by Titan OS, as well as selected Sony’s Android TVs, where Titan OS offers a selection of channels. Expansion to JVC and other brands is planned soon.

With the launch of the FIFA+ channel, football fans across the continent will be able to watch a selection of live matches, full match replays, documentaries, original series and exclusive content that offers an in-depth look at the world of football. From historic FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup moments to specially curated match highlights.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, commented: “We are excited to add FIFA+ to our line-up and offer football fans across Europe a premium TV experience. Sports continues to thrive and grow as a highly sought-after genre in the FAST space and FIFA+ brings great potential to deepen viewer engagement and offer brands a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate and dedicated audience”.