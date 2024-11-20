Tyson vs Paul at Netflix #1

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson battled it out in a record-breaking event for the ages, making history with the main event drawing over 108 million live global viewers to become, according to Netflix, the most-streamed sporting event ever. The boxing match wast #1 on Netflix’s English TV List in the week commencing November 11th, cleanly securing the most watched title of the week (46.6 million views for the entire event) reaching #1 in 78 countries and the Top 10 in all 91 countries tracked.

Fans looking for behind-the-scenes footage on Paul and Tyson’s road to the highly anticipated clash in the ring turned to the three-part docuseries Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, claiming #5 (4.8 Million views). More can be read about the fight here.



Meanwhile, the holiday rom-com Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, debuted at #1 (16 million views) on the English Films List. Keeping the holiday feels going, the fellow festive rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Pentatonix, was at #2 (11.8 million views).

Returning favourites continued their reign on the English TV List. Season 2 of the animated series Arcane held its place at #2 on the English TV List with 7.4 million views and brought Season 1 back onto the list at #8 with 2.6 million views. Part 2 of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season returned to the English TV List this week to land a punch at #3 with 7.4 million views. Season 4, Part 2 of Outer Banks was at #4 (6.1 million views). Season 2 of The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Allison Janney, snapped up #6 (3.3 million views). Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer claimed #9 (2.5 million views).

On the Non-English TV List, gritty drama The Cage (France) rose to #1 (8.7 million views). List debuts included the intense drama series Sisters’ Feud (Mexico) at #3 (3.3 million views) and the swoonworthy Beyond Goodbye (Japan) at #9 (1.3 million views). Ahead of the Season 2 return on November 22nd, fans caught up on the first season of The Empress (Germany), which reentered the list at #10 (1.2 million views).

The Non-English Films List saw the drama Let Go (Sweden) hold the #1 spot (10 million views) for the second week while documentary The Lost Children (Colombia) debuted on the list at #2 (7.9 million views).