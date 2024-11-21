FCC’s Rosenworcel announces departure

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced that she intends to depart the FCC on January 20th 2025. Her decision follows the announcement by President-elect Donald Trump that he intends to nominate Brendan Carr to the role when he takes office.

“Serving at the Federal Communications Commission has been the honour of a lifetime, especially my tenure as Chair and as the first woman in history to be confirmed to lead this agency,” said Rosenworcel. “I want to thank President Biden for entrusting me with the responsibility to guide the FCC during a time when communications technology is a part of every aspect of civic and commercial life. Taking the oath of office on the street outside of the agency during the height of the pandemic, when so much of our day-to-day moved online, made clear how important the work of the FCC is and how essential it is for us to build a digital future that works for everyone.”

“I am proud to have served at the FCC alongside some of the hardest working and dedicated public servants I have ever known. Together, we accomplished seemingly impossible feats like setting up the largest broadband affordability programme in history—which led to us connecting more than 23 million households to high-speed Internet, connecting more than 17 million students caught in the homework gap to hotspots and other devices as learning moved online, putting national security and public safety matters with communications front and centre before the agency, and launching the first-ever Space Bureau to support United States leadership in the new Space Age.”

“I also want to thank my husband, daughter, and son for their support throughout my time at the FCC. Public service is not without sacrifice, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and rescue pup in the days ahead,” she concluded.