Google ordered to sell Chrome

“Restoring competition to the markets for general search and search text advertising as they exist today will require reactivating the competitive process that Google has long stifled,” the government lawyers stated.

In response, Google said that with its proposals, the DoJ “chose to push a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership.”

“[The] DoJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision,” commented Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google. “It would break a range of Google products — even beyond Search — that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives.”

Google is expected to counter with its own proposed remedies by December 20th, according to the BBC. Judge Mehta is set to issue a decision by the summer of 2025.

Responding to the news, Aaron Goldman, Chief Marketing Officer at Mediaocean, said: “Search is the cornerstone of Google’s ecosystem and Chrome is a key source of search traffic. Chrome also serves as a critical source of third-party cookies used by advertisers for targeting their audiences. Any changes to Chrome ownership would have an impact on search distribution and the future of cookie deprecation. While it’s too soon to know what those changes may be, an independent Chrome would need to find ways to monetise including striking search distribution deals and extending the shelf-life of cookies for use in ad targeting. There are also downstream impacts to consider on Google’s adtech business which draws much of it’s strength from search and browser data. Advertisers would be wise to consider independent alternatives when it comes to ad serving to future-proof their businesses.”