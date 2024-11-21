Two leaders in addressable ads are getting together as Mediaocean acquires Innovid. Mediaocean will pay $3.15 per share making an enterprise value of $500 million (€474.9m). The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025.

Together, the combined organisation will provide an array of solutions including ad delivery, creative personalisation, measurement and optimisation across channels, including digital, social, CTV, and linear TV.

The companies say brands now often have to rely on technology owned by media sellers, resulting in walled off access to inventory and data, less control over where their ads appear, and media spend being optimised for publisher yield. Combining the two platforms – Innovid and Mediaocean’s Flashtalking – will empower advertisers with increased control over data and decisions, more choice in where ad spend can go, and the necessary tools and workflows to make media investments more effective and efficient.

Zvika Netter, CEO & Founder of Innovid, will lead the combined ad tech organisation reporting to Bill Wise, Co-Founder & CEO of Mediaocean. Grant Parker, who currently runs Flashtalking, will be President of the combined ad tech organisation reporting to Netter. Netter will also join the board of Mediaocean.

“Today’s advertising landscape needs independent technology companies who can provide a neutral alternative to Google and interoperate effectively across Big Tech platforms,” commented Wise. “Our Prisma business provides robust ad infrastructure to the world’s largest brands and agencies. Now Flashtalking plus Innovid will establish a premier independent ad tech business with a keen focus on creative and CTV.”

“From the start, when we founded Innovid 17 years ago, we have been driven by the belief that advertising can be made better for all – and this merger represents a key milestone on that journey, and the people, teams, and passion behind it,” added Zvika Netter, CEO & Founder, Innovid. “We believe Innovid, Mediaocean, and Flashtalking represent decades of innovation and integrations of some of the world’s best technologies. Together, we will be a partner that brands, agencies, and publishers can rely on to innovate, drive growth, and build their future.”