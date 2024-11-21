ONE4HDD achieves major 5G milestone

The ONE4HDD consortium, a project which proposes a novel solution to optimise mobile network performance in High Demand Density (HDD) environments, has confirmed the successful conclusion of its final demonstration at the British Superbikes final at Brands Hatch. The event built on the progress of previous demonstrations, showcasing the rapid deployment and high-performance capabilities of a fully UK-built 5G mobile network.

Key wins:

Rapid Deployment of 5G Network: The ONE4HDD consortium successfully deployed its ‘Cell on Wheels’ (CoW), featuring a fully UK-built 5G network, in under 30 minutes. This rapid setup enabled high-bandwidth 5G data capacity in a densely populated live event. Customer experience testing from the day revealed that existing mobile networks struggled to cope with demand, while the ONE4HDD network delivered a seamless experience for fans.

The ONE4HDD consortium successfully deployed its ‘Cell on Wheels’ (CoW), featuring a fully UK-built 5G network, in under 30 minutes. This rapid setup enabled high-bandwidth 5G data capacity in a densely populated live event. Customer experience testing from the day revealed that existing mobile networks struggled to cope with demand, while the ONE4HDD network delivered a seamless experience for fans. End-to-End 5G Broadcast in UHF Spectrum: The consortium deployed a complete 5G Broadcast network in UHF spectrum, supported by a custom-built mobile app. Fans used the app to access live race footage when the bikes were out of sight, track real-time stats and running orders, and watch interviews during event breaks, enhancing their overall experience of the race.

The consortium deployed a complete 5G Broadcast network in UHF spectrum, supported by a custom-built mobile app. Fans used the app to access live race footage when the bikes were out of sight, track real-time stats and running orders, and watch interviews during event breaks, enhancing their overall experience of the race. Interactive Audio Innovation : The project successfully demonstrated the integration of MPEG-H interactive audio into the 5G Broadcast application. Fans had access to supplementary audio options, such as multi-language commentary, personalised audio settings, and enhanced dialogue for greater accessibility, providing a richer, more customisable viewing experience.

: The project successfully demonstrated the integration of MPEG-H interactive audio into the 5G Broadcast application. Fans had access to supplementary audio options, such as multi-language commentary, personalised audio settings, and enhanced dialogue for greater accessibility, providing a richer, more customisable viewing experience. Commercial appetite: During the event, an independent consumer panel tested the ONE4HDD 5G Broadcast application, providing invaluable feedback on the user experience. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with participants praising the app for keeping them “close to the action” even when the bikes were out of sight.

The consumer research highlights strong demand for the ONE4HDD solution, with participants praising its ability to enhance race visibility and engagement. Users found the app intuitive, seamlessly complementing their live viewing experience by providing access to out-of-sight areas of the track and additional race data. The audio commentary was noted for adding clarity to the action, with many triallists expressing a willingness to pay for the service as part of an upgraded ticket package. The overwhelmingly positive response points to clear commercial potential for wider adoption across motorsport and other live events.

The system’s success in managing the intense demand for mobile data, which outstripped the venue’s existing mobile infrastructure, is seen as a major achievement for the consortium and a leap forward in proving the commercial viability of 5G in High Demand Density (HDD) settings such as sports events, festivals, and concerts.

“This final demonstration of ONE4HDD is a fantastic culmination of months of innovation and collaboration,” declared Alex Buchan, CTO, Digital TV Group. “We’ve shown that 5G can dramatically improve the fan experience at live events by ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality content. We’re proud to have led such a forward-looking consortium, and this is only the beginning for what we can achieve with 5G in the media industry. The project has been made possible thanks to funding from DSIT as part of the future networks programme which has provided the opportunity to unlock commercial impasses and drive this innovative technology towards live deployments.”

The Department of Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) used the event to create its own showcase video case study of the project, interviewing the consortium partners and capturing ONE4HDD in action.

ONE4HDD will next be deployed at Twickenham on November 24th for the final match of the Autumn Nations Series 2024 – England v Japan.