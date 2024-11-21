Research: Addressable TV ads continue to grow

Go Addressable, a non-profit trade organisation dedicated to and advancing the growth of addressable TV advertising, has released research findings in conjunction with Advertiser Perceptions that captures the growth, usage, and adoption of this medium. This latest report is part of a series that has tracked the growth of addressable TV advertising over the last four years.

A key finding is that addressable TV has become a vital channel for advertisers, with more than half now saying addressable is a ‘must-buy’, after being viewed as an ‘add-on’ just three years ago. Among those who haven’t used addressable TV before, nearly two-thirds plan to start using it in 2025, reflecting steady growth since Go Addressable started tracking this metric in 2021.

The increased investment in addressable TV advertising – the ability to serve targeted ads to specific households or users based on deterministic identifiers – corresponds with findings from The Score Report by Comscore that viewing across Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) and virtual MVPDs accounted for roughly half of total ad supported viewing time in June of this year, while leading streamers combined accounted for less than 10 per cent. Nowhere was the importance of addressable TV more evident than at this year’s upfronts, where addressable TV advertising cemented its importance with 63 per cent of advertisers saying the medium played a role in their 2024-2025 negotiations. This reflects a 34 per cent jump from 2023 negotiations. “In today’s fragmented TV landscape, it’s more challenging than ever for advertisers to efficiently and confidently reach intended audiences,” commented Tim Myers, Executive Director for Go Addressable. “Addressable TV that is powered by deterministic data is a powerful tool that not only makes media buying more effective and brand-safe for advertisers but ensures an optimal experience for viewers in terms of frequency and relevancy of the ads they receive. As the industry continues to invest in this powerful medium, Go Addressable is committed to making addressable advertising more precise and easier to execute.” Addressable TV’s ability to combat fragmentation is clear as linear addressable providers offer significant unduplicated reach. According to data from Comscore, the MVPD and vMVPD members of Go Addressable see virtually no duplication across 51 million households. By comparison, any two services from the premium ad-supported streamers have lower reach than the Go Addressable footprint.

The Go Addressable and Advertiser Perceptions study also revealed an upward trend in several other key areas: