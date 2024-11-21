Rivada: ‘SpaceX contracts still in place’

It was previously reported that would-be satellite operator Rivada Space Networks might have lost its important launch contracts with SpaceX. That is not the case says Rivada.

A Rivada spokesman told Advanced-Television that the SpaceX contract is still valid and in place. “Final launch windows have not been set,” said Brian Carney, SVP/Corporate Communications.

Rivada has not enjoyed the easiest of times for some months and a planned 600 craft mega-constellation of a highly secure fleet of satellites has yet to start building. The company placed an order for an initial 300 satellites with manufacturer Terran Orbital, but all work has been suspended because of the lack of financing to fund the project. The contract would have been worth $2.4 billion (€2.2bn).

There have also been reports of non-payment to smaller suppliers, which included the Liectenstein licensing authority (Liechtenstein’s Office for Communications (AK)) for a CHF5 million (€5.3m) performance bond and which has resulted in the loss of the licensed frequencies. Rivada says it is appealing the decision.

Neverthless, independent sources suggest confidence remains high at Rivada with “good momentum” amongst the sales and engineering teams.

There’s no doubt that Rivada has gained helpful market access to 20 countries, but without orbiting satellites these permissions are worthless.

As for the twelve SpaceX launch contracts, the first was due to take place in May 2025, which is now impossible, hence Rivada’s comments that launch dates have yet to be agreed.

However, Rivada is on a strict ITU imposed deadline. It must have launched at least 144 satellites into orbit by June 10th 2026 and the remaining 144 must be in orbit a few months later by September 18th 2026. These dates are now likely to be missed, which could result in Rivada losing its priority access to its transmissions.