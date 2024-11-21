The Trade Desk unveils Ventura

Advertising technology specialist The Trade Desk has developed streaming TV operating system Ventura. The Trade Desk will partner with smart TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other streaming TV aggregators to deploy Ventura.

According to The Trade Desk, Ventura represents a major advance in streaming TV operating systems as it solves key issues with prevailing market systems today, including frustrating user experiences, inefficient advertising supply chains, and content conflicts-of-interest.

It suggests the major benefits of Ventura include:

• A more intuitive, engaging user experience, including cross-platform content discovery, personalisation, subscription management, and ultimately fewer (more relevant) ads.

• A much cleaner supply chain for streaming TV advertising, minimising supply chain hops and costs – ensuring maximum ROI for every advertising dollar and optimised yield for publishers.

• Incorporating advances such as OpenPath and Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), Ventura will enable advertisers to value and price ad impressions across all streaming platforms more accurately, while finding relevant audiences with greater precision.

“We’re at a point in the evolution of streaming TV where we must ensure the supply chain of streaming TV advertising is competitive and transparent, so advertisers can maximise campaign performance, publishers can fund this new golden age of TV, and consumers have a better streaming TV ad experience,” said Jeff Green, CEO and Founder, The Trade Desk. “This innovation has to come in the OS, and it has to come from a company that brings the objectivity of not owning any streaming TV content. At The Trade Desk, all we want is a fair marketplace, where supply chain costs are minimised, and advertiser trust can thrive.”

Ventura comes as more consumers use streaming platforms than traditional cable TV; as almost every major media company has launched an ad-supported streaming option for viewers; and as more and more companies enter the streaming content aggregation business.

“Everyone from OEMs to airlines and hotel chains are now in the streaming TV aggregation business, and they’re all trying to figure out the advertising business model while improving the viewer experience,” added Matthew Henick, SVP Ventura, The Trade Desk. “With our content objectivity and our scaled streaming TV advertising demand, The Trade Desk is uniquely positioned to drive innovation at this key moment.”

The Trade Desk expects that Ventura will be deployed by OEMs and other streaming TV aggregators as early as 2025.

According to Tony Marlow, CMO of LG Ad Solutions, The Trade Desk’s foray into the TV OS market highlights the growing importance of operating systems in shaping viewer experiences and seamlessly integrating advertising. “This move positions them to influence content consumption and ad delivery directly,” he suggests. “However, the success of this bold step hinges on several factors: can they achieve widespread distribution and adoption of their TVs, and is their OS ready to deliver a truly compelling and user-friendly experience? These are big questions that remain to be answered.”