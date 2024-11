Data: Comcast’s cable networks generate $6.3bn in Q3 ad spend

With Comcast planning to spin off its cable channels into a separate company, MediaRadar analysed a sample of ad spend from Comcast Corporation channels, including Bravo, CNBC, E! Entertainment, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, Oxygen Network, Syfy Channel, Telemundo and USA Network.

All channels, except Bravo, NBC and Telemundo, will be separated from Comcast’s media umbrella as the company prioritises streaming services. The data covers the period from January 2022 through September 2024.