Data: Comcast’s cable networks generate $6.3bn in Q3 ad spend

All channels, except Bravo, NBC and Telemundo, will be separated from Comcast’s media umbrella as the company prioritises streaming services. The data covers the period from January 2022 through September 2024.

Key findings include:

Advertisers increased spend to Comcast channels by 33%

According to MediaRadar, advertisers spent $6.3 billion (€6bn) on 10 of Comcast’s media brands in the first three quarters of 2024, a 33 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase from the combined $4.7 billion spent during the same period in 2023.

NBC, USA Network, Bravo rank as key advertising channels

NBC led all channels with $3.2 billion in ad spend, marking a 51 per cent YoY increase from the $2.1 billion spent during the first three quarters of 2023. USA Network followed with $850 million, reflecting a 62 per cent YoY increase, while Bravo ranked third with $750 million, representing a 17 per cent increase.