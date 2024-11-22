Data: Comcast’s cable networks generate $6.3bn in Q3 ad spend
With Comcast planning to spin off its cable channels into a separate company, MediaRadar analysed a sample of ad spend from Comcast Corporation channels, including Bravo, CNBC, E! Entertainment, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, Oxygen Network, Syfy Channel, Telemundo and USA Network.
All channels, except Bravo, NBC and Telemundo, will be separated from Comcast’s media umbrella as the company prioritises streaming services. The data covers the period from January 2022 through September 2024.
Key findings include:
Advertisers increased spend to Comcast channels by 33%
According to MediaRadar, advertisers spent $6.3 billion (€6bn) on 10 of Comcast’s media brands in the first three quarters of 2024, a 33 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase from the combined $4.7 billion spent during the same period in 2023.
NBC, USA Network, Bravo rank as key advertising channels
NBC led all channels with $3.2 billion in ad spend, marking a 51 per cent YoY increase from the $2.1 billion spent during the first three quarters of 2023. USA Network followed with $850 million, reflecting a 62 per cent YoY increase, while Bravo ranked third with $750 million, representing a 17 per cent increase.
Methodology: MediaRadar tracks 124 cable television signals and five English-language broadcast TV networks. The average cost of a 30-second spot is broken down by network, day part, programme category, and programme subcategory based on actual spot purchases. This reflects negotiated costs, the actual weighting of upfront and scatter buys, and the inclusion of no-charge spots.