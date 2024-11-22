Premier League bringing international media ops in-house

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting, clubs have unanimously agreed that the Premier League will establish a new in-house media operations business.

Launching for the start of Season 2026/27, the Premier League will bring all international media content production and distribution in-house.

Since 2004, this service has been provided in partnership with IMG, operating as Premier League Productions (PLP). PLP has been the gateway to the action of Premier League football for broadcasters and millions of fans in more than 180 countries. Throughout this time, the Premier League and IMG have worked together to bring quality and innovation in live events production, pioneering new technologies and on-screen talent to provide full coverage of all 380 Premier League matches each season, as well as wide-ranging support programming. The two organisations will continue to deliver the next two Premier League seasons to broadcasters.

Premier League Chief Media Officer Paul Molnar said: “IMG has been a fantastic partner for the Premier League over the past 20 years. They have worked tirelessly on our behalf to provide world-class content and services to our international partners. During this time, our partnership has been at the forefront of broadcast innovation to deliver top-class programming week in, week out throughout the season. This has all come together to play a vital role in growing our global audiences and popularity. As we move the media production operations in-house, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a best-in-class content service to our partners and millions of passionate fans around the world.”

Barney Francis, EVP, Studios at IMG, added: “Our work with the Premier League has been game-changing, both for how fans enjoy football, and for the growth of the Premier League’s international audience and business. Working at the cutting edge of sports production for 20 years, we are proud to have launched many innovations together – from PLTV in 2010, which opened up the global TV rights market, to the transition from SD to HD, and then to 4K. We have built a state-of-the art virtual studio, produced award-winning digital content and introduced new cameras and feeds that have made the Premier League’s programming a gold standard for global sports broadcasting. With IMG’s wider production work for rightsholders such as the EFL, MLS and Apple, the Saudi Pro League, EuroLeague and ETP, we are continuing to power live sports broadcasting, leveraging new technologies and reaching wider audiences as our business continues to grow internationally.”

Further details regarding the Premier League in-house media operations business will be announced prior to its launch in 2026.