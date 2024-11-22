Terran Orbital hit with Class Action

Boca Raton-based satellite builder Terran Orbital, which is now owned by Lockheed Martin, is being sued by a Class Action of disgruntled investors. Law firm Levi & Korsinsky are handling the lawsuit.

Investors allege that while Lockheed originally offered a sky-high purchase price ($1 per share) for Terran shares, “when the final deal price was in the dirt” (at 25 cents/per share). Angry shareholders are now suing Terran to recoup their losses.

According to the class action lawsuit, in 2023, Terran won a major, multi-billion dollar contract from Rivada Space Networks. Terran company executives assured investors the Terran had adequate cash reserves and resources to fund the contract. In reality, company executives knew Terran was cash-strapped, unable to fulfil the order, and thus unlikely to profit on this contract.

In April 2024, defence industry giant Lockheed Martin offered to buy out Terran at one dollar per share, but soon withdrew the offer. Terran later announced that it was short on cash and removed the Rivada contract from its backlog, slashing the Company’s outstanding contracts by almost 90 per cent.

Following this disappointing news, Terran announced that Lockheed had renewed its offer – this time at forty cents per share. The next day, Terran announced its final deal with Lockheed, which valued Terran at just twenty-five cents per share. Investors reacted negatively and Terran shares crashed 39 per cent overnight. Some investors are now signing up for the class-action lawsuit in hopes of recouping their losses.

The Class Action also has in its sights allegations that in June and July of this year, Terran CEO Marc Bell (pictured) and Rivada CEO Declan Ganley telling the public that the $2.4 billion contract was paid and on schedule. They shared the news that the project’s Preliminary Design Review was near-finished and the launching of a precursor satellite in December of 2024.

There are also allegations that Bell gave less than truthful answers on his company’s quarterly results announcements. One complainant says “We were bilked. Plain and simple. If not criminal, then a severe lack of fiduciary responsibility and ethics regarding a public company and public securities trading.” The complainant also asked: “Why was [Marc Bell’s wife] Jennifer Bell on the payroll at Terran Orbital as Marketing Consultant? Where was her office? Where was her output? What marketing did she manage for her $200,000k salary? Was this “de facto” embezzlement? Is that a legitimate payroll or just unethical?”

Unhappy investors can join the Class Action but the closing date is November 26th.