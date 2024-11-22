TNT Sports acquires UK rights to SailGP

SailGP has announced that TNT Sports will be the new, exclusive broadcaster of the global racing championship in the UK and Ireland for the upcoming 2025 Season – which starts on November 23rd in Dubai.



TNT Sports will provide live coverage of all events in the 2025 Season on its TV channels and its streaming platform discovery+. This will include the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth on July 19th-20th 2025 – SailGP’s first event in the UK in three years.

As part of the agreement, SailGP and TNT Sports will work together to promote the championship and the Emirates Great Britain Team – co-owned by sailing great Sir Ben Ainslie who recently announced Dylan Fletcher as the team’s new driver for the new season.

SailGP Chief Content Officer, Melissa Lawton, commented: “We are excited to announce TNT Sports as our new broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland, with exclusive live coverage of SailGP events. The UK has a passionate and engaged sailing fanbase and we will work closely with TNT Sports to grow awareness of the league and captivate a brand new audience of racing fans.”

Ainslie said: “We are delighted that TNT Sports will be the new exclusive home of SailGP in the UK. It’s great to have a broadcast platform on-board for the 2025 Season, which will have more teams, events and action than ever before. We can’t wait to begin this weekend with our home-from-home event, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, and of course our return to the UK for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth next year.”

Scott Young, Group SVP of Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, added: “We’re delighted to welcome SailGP to TNT Sports, launching this weekend with all the action on the water exclusively live from Dubai. If you have never watched sailing, but you love fast paced, exciting, competitive, non-stop action, then I recommend you tune in this weekend. Viewers will not be disappointed, it is some of the most exciting racing you will ever see, on or off the water.”

SailGP’s 2025 season will see 12 national teams on the startline for the first time including two new teams – Italy and the Mubadala Brazil SailGP with Martine Grael as the league’s first ever female driver. All teams compete in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world including Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Geneva, New York and many more. Racing faster than the wind at speeds approaching 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport’s top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a top prize all at stake.

SailGP’s 2025 Season begins on the pristine waters of P&O Marina’s Port Mina Rashid (November 23rd-24th). Both days of racing will be live on TNT Sports 2 from 2pm.