Wurl, Transmit partnership

Transmit, a technology platform offering advanced advertising solutions, and Wurl, a specialist in the Connected TV (CTV) industry, have announced a strategic partnership to bring Transmit’s in-stream ad formats to FAST channels in the Wurl ecosystem. The in-stream ad formats will allow FAST channels to create incremental inventory and revenue without disrupting the viewer experience, boosting monetisation while minimising audience churn.

Transmit’s non-intrusive and native ad formats, including in-stream and Picture-in-Picture (PIP), are designed for viewer retention, allowing publishers to generate revenue without compromising the audience experience. For example, an audience watching sports or live entertainment content might see an ad in the programme itself during a down moment instead of the programme cutting away to a full-screen ad break.

“As younger generations increasingly migrate toward FAST channels in search of cost-effective entertainment due to rising subscription costs, this partnership is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand,” said Transmit CEO Seth Hittman. “The rise of subscription fatigue has created an opportunity for ad-supported models to thrive. By maximising untapped advertising potential and providing a robust platform for advertisers to reach engaged, cost-conscious audiences without compromising their viewing experience, FAST publishers will be able to make the most of the ad-supported programming opportunity.”

“CTV viewership continues to grow, thanks in large part to greater viewer consumption and engagement on FAST,” added Dave Bernath, General Manager, Americas, Wurl. “It’s an exciting time and, together, we see Wurl and Transmit as leading the charge when it comes to driving innovation in this space. Ultimately, our goal is to create an effective ecosystem for everyone – boost monetisation for publishers, drive better outcomes for advertisers, and deliver an engaging experience for viewers.”