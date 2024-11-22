WWE Network shutting in UK ahead of Netflix move

From January 6th 2025, WWE’s flagship weekly programming – Raw, SmackDown and NXT – will stream alongside all previous and future Premium Live Events.

An email has now been sent to WWE Network subscribers in the UK, confirming the SVoD service will no longer be available in the region from January 1st 2025.

The email to subcribers said: “On Jan‍uary 1st 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area. After Ja‍nuary 1st Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content all to one place, including weekly shows, Mon‍day Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT, PLUS Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam“.

The email added: “Many of WWE’s top moments, along with historic PLEs and select programming, will be available on Netflix beginning Jan‍uary 1. The premiere live episode of Mon‍day Night RAW on Netflix airing on Jan‍uary 6 will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena [pictured], Undisputed WWE Champion ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and guests including Travis Scott. If you are already a Netflix subscriber, you’re all set. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, you will need to subscribe so you don’t miss a moment. We can’t wait for you to experience WWE on Netflix this Jan‍uary.”